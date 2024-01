ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on June 15-17, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

"Occasional rains will douse most regions of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to be 3-5°C higher than usual. Mercury will go up to +30, +38°C in the next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Meteorologists predict that it will be chilly only in western Kazakhstan.