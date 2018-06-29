Occasional rains, thunderstorms to persist in Kazakhstan through the weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet forecasters have informed of the weather predicted in Kazakhstan from 30th to 2nd July.

"The anticyclone over the western regions of Kazakhstan will still persist, keeping a very hot dry weather. The daytime air temperature here remains to be +35° С ... +43° С. The cyclone over northern Kazakhstan began moving eastwards, therefore, there will be no heavy rains here for the next three days. However, occasional local rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind will persist not only in the northern regions but also in the east, southeast, and center of the country," Kazhydromet Weather Service said.