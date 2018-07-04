Occasional rains to douse Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, hail, and stiff wind are expected across Kazakhstan today, July 4. Unsteady weather will persist in parts of Kazakhstan today, July 2. According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket northern and central Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-25 mps in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.



Dust storm is forecast for Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions.



Karaganda and North Kazakhstan will see patches of fog.



Fervent heat will grip Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Extreme fire hazard will remain in Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.