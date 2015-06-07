  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Occasional rains to douse Kazakhstan

    10:13, 07 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind will torment most regions of Kazakhstan today, June 7. Only southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Hail may batter Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions as well. Extreme heat that took hold of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions on Saturday will persist. High fire hazard is forecast for Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!