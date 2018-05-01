Occasional rains to douse parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Parts of Kazakhstan will see occasional rains with thunderstorms and hail on Tuesday, May 1. Southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Foggy and windy conditions are forecast for parts of the country as well, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions. Meteorologists warn that gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Almaty regions.



Thunderstorm is expected in parts of South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions.