Occasional showers and thunderstorms forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to linger in most regions of Kazakhstan. It is expected to bring occasional showers, especially to the south of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of thunderstorms will be high in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Akmola, and Turkestan regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket parts of Karaganda region.

Squall may hit Turkestan region.