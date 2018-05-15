Occasional showers expected across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, May 15. Only western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of the country will see bleak wind, fog, hail and dust storm in the south.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.



In Kyzylorda region, gusty wind will bring dust storm.



Chances of hail will be high in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.