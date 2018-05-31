Occasional showers, stiff wind forecast for Kazakhstan on May 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 31. Occasional showers, stiff wind, dust storm, fog, and hail will persist across the country. Only southwestern and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected to batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Stronger blasts of wind are forecast for Aktobe, Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Probability of hail will be high in Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.



Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog at night and in the morning.



Dust storm may hit Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.



Mercury will drop to 3°C in Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will remain in Mangistau region.