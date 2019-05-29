Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan in next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers will douse most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Atmospheric fronts shifting to the territory of Kazakhstan from the west and the north will dictate the weather conditions across the country on May 30-June 1, bringing along occasional showers with thunderstorms," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Temperature will not dip sharply in the country. On the contrary, after the rainfall it will quickly rise.