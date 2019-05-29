  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    12:50, 29 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers will douse most regions of Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Atmospheric fronts shifting to the territory of Kazakhstan from the west and the north will dictate the weather conditions across the country on May 30-June 1, bringing along occasional showers with thunderstorms," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Temperature will not dip sharply in the country. On the contrary, after the rainfall it will quickly rise.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!