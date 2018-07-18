Occasional showers to douse Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains are forecast to douse Kazakhstan on July 19-21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Most regions of Kazakhstan are under the influence of an anticyclone which comes from the northern parts of European parts of Russia. That is why the temperature is close to average or a little bit higher than that. The anticyclone may cause occasional showers without drop in temperature," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Hot air masses from Iran continue to affect the weather conditions in southern and southwestern Kazakhstan. Mercury will go as high as +38, +42°C and even +45°C there.