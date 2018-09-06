Occasional showers to douse N Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An anticyclone will affect weather in most regions of Kazakhstan and keep nice weather without precipitation in most regions of the country. However, northwestern and northern Kazakhstan will see occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 22-25 mps in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.



East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Dust storm may blanket Zhambyl region.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.