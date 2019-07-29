Occasional showers to douse W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers will douse the west and the northwest of the country onJuly 30 through August 1. Temperature will dip to +17, +25°С.

Hot weather without precipitation is expected only in the south ofKazakhstan where mercury will rise to +35, +40°C.

Thunderstorms, squall, and hail are forecast for parts of the country.