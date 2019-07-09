  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Occasional showers to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

    07:08, 09 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail, and squall today, July 9. Only the west and south of the country will enjoy fair weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall is likely to hit North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions early in the morning.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!