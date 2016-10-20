  • kz
    Oct 20 weather forecast: Snowfall predicted for major part of Kazakhstan

    07:48, 20 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall is forecast for major part of Kazakhstan territory on Thursday, October 20. Western and southern regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day. Fog and ice slick are expected in some areas. Snow drift and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s are predicted too.

    As Kazhydromet says, black ice, stiff wind and snow storm are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Fog will descend in Kostanay region.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda and Zhambyl regions. Black ice is expected there too. Wind speed in Karaganda region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

    Black ice will grip roads  in East Kazakhstan region. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s.

    Foggy weather is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions and at night in Almaty region. Wind speed in South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

