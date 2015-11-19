October 2015 warmest month on record: NOAA

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The past October was the warmest since record-keeping began in 1880, the eighth month in 2015 to break a global temperature record, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

According to a monthly NOAA report, the October average temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 0.98 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 14.0 degrees Celsius. "This was the highest for October on record, surpassing the previous record set last year by 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit (0.20 degrees Celsius), and marked the sixth consecutive month a monthly global temperature record has been broken," the report wrote. In total, eight of the first 10 months in 2015 have been record warm for their respective months. Only January was the second warmest January on record and April third warmest. As a result, it's not a surprise that the first 10 months of 2015 were the warmest for such period on record. During the first 10 months, record warmth was observed in South America, Central America, western North America, Africa, most of Eurasia, and large parts of Australia, the NOAA report added.