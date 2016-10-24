October 24 is the UN Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 24, the United Nations Organization marks the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

The Organization officially came into being after the ratification of this document by the majority of its participants including five permanent members of the Security Council.

The UN Day has been celebrated on October 24 since 1948.

Kazakhstan joined the UN on March 2, 1992.

On April 15, 1992, President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to appoint the first Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN. On June 5, 1992, the President signed a decree on establishment of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Office at the UN. On February 16, 1993, the Representative Office of Kazakhstan at the UN was inaugurated.

On June 28, 2016, Kazakhstan was elected as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2017-2018.

The Republic of Kazakhstan has been a member country of a number of specialized institutions and two regional commissions of the UN (The Economic Commission for Europe and ESCAP). Kazakhstan is also a member country of the main and subsidiary structures of the UN the membership in which is defined through elections.

As of July 2016, Kazakhstan has been a member country of the UN Economic and Social Council (2014-2016), the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (2014-2017), the Coordination Council of the UN Joint Program on HIV/AIDS (2014-2016), the Commission on Women’s Affairs (2014-2017) and the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (2013-2017). Since September 2015, Kazakhstan has been co-chairing the 70th session of the UN GA and has been a member of the UN Credentials Committee and General Committee.

Under the UN aegis, Kazakhstan focuses on strengthening cooperation in the following issues: disarmament, economy, ecology, social and sustainable development, peace-keeping activity, international law development, human rights observance, gender equality, combating terrorism, organized crime and drug-trafficking.