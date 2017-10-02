October will be tense - Ministry of Energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Aset Magauov explained the reasons behind the recent gasoline deficit in the country.

According to him, one of the reasons for the deficit was the fact that at the beginning of the summer the country's reserves were on a high level, which resulted in many companies slowing down on imports. And a sharp price increase on the Russian market was another one. Later, the Energy Ministry contacted Russian colleagues, as well as large Russian companies, and managed to rectify the situation by importing 90 thousand tons of gasoline.

Mr. Magauov also noted that in October the Ministry expects gasoline consumption to drop to 270 thousand tons compared to 330 thousand tons in August. According to him, the demand will be met by producing 170 thousand tons domestically and importing the rest from Russia and that is at least 100 thousand tons.

Thus, according to the Deputy Minister, October will be quite tense given the high dependency on imports. However, already in November, the country plans to significantly step up the domestic production lowering imports to 30-40 thousand tons.