OECD to promote its standards through Astana public service hub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development intends to continue promoting its standards and principles in the countries of the region through Astana public service hub, said the press service of the Managing Committee of Hub.

"In the OECD Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Public Service Regional Hub Alikhan Baimenov has met with OECD Director for State Administration and Territorial Development Rolf Alter", says the press release.

In the meeting Rolf Alter noted importance to strengthen cooperation with Astana regional hub in development of public service, and stated readiness to continue joint activities on promotion of the principles and standards of OECD through the Hub. He also highly estimated the research activity of the Hub, in particular, the large study - "Survey of global and regional trends".

In reply Alikhan Baimenov underlined the contribution of OECD to enhancement of public service in the countries of the region by trainings, seminars and other activities and told about the new studies, publications and initiatives of the Hub.

As part of the visit Baimenov also met with Acting Team Lead, Accountable and Effective Institutions, Development Co-operation Directorate who pointed out the contribution of the Hub to development of experience exchange among participating countries and the work of the Alliance of the Hub practitioners on the matters of public service.