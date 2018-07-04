OECD warns rising employment overshadowed by unprecedented wage stagnation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published Wednesday a report warning that, although economic growth had recovered and unemployment had reached record lows in some OECD countries, wages continued to stagnate, EFE reports.

The OECD report titled "Employment Outlook 2018" noted this "unprecedented" wage stagnation was affecting countries such as Greece and Spain and also among temporary and formerly unemployed workers.