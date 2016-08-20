Of all the Central Asian states, Kyrgyzstan might be stronger than it seems

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Of all the Central Asian states, it turns out that Kyrgyzstan might be stronger than it seems, the Diplomat wrote on Tuesday in its article about Kyrgyzstan.

"For one, never underestimate the ancient human instinct to defend the homeland against outsiders. For another, Kyrgyzstan's people have twice demonstrated a willingness to take matters into their own hands so long as leadership exists to mobilize them. Hence, if a serious regional conflict does erupt, ethnic Kyrgyz are likely to rally around their government and defend the country at great cost to themselves," says in the article.

The Diplomat also wrote that Kyrgyz citizens can be very determined when it comes to the destiny of their country.

"Even if it is true that Kyrgyzstan's revolutions were engineered by the country's elites, if the grassroots had been apathetic they would have been impossible to mobilize. Whatever the reasons - cultural, historical, systemic - Kyrgyzstan's citizens, both the majority ethnic Kyrgyz and the many ethnic minorities, do appear unusually determined to be masters of their country's destiny."

Kyrgyz political scientist Marat Sariev also confirmed this statement to Kabar Agency saying that Kyrgyzstan has strong and mobile civil society.

"Actually, we have good potential and we are far ahead compared to other Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan. And that experience that we have, they have to pass anyway," he said.

"65 percent of the International Republican Institute (IRI) poll's respondents believe Kyrgyzstan is headed in the "right direction" despite its manifest political ills. As much as the country has lost its taste for revolution, it appears to have also lost its taste for authoritarianism," says in the article published by the Diplomat.

