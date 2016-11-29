Office of Kazakhstan-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry to be founded in Thessaloniki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 25-26, 2016 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Greece Alexey Volkov visited the Hellas's second largest city Thessaloniki. The largest megalopolis with the population more than 1,1 million people is the leading agricultural region and the energy hub of Europe.

The Ambassador met with representatives of the regional and city authorities, including the mayor of Thessaloniki Yiannis Boutari, Minister of Macedonia-Thrace Maria Kollia-Tsaroucha, President of the seaport Kostas Mellios, and Deputy of the Parliament of Greece and former Minister of Agriculture of Greece Marcos Bolaris.

Alexey Volkov told about the main achievements of Kazakhstan reached for the last 25 years. The Ambassador especially noted the attractiveness of the regions of Kazakhstan for promotion of goods from Greece on the large market of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the economic potential and the investment climate of Kazakhstan.

The Greek politicians and businessmen noted the progress of Astana in the worldwide policy and in ensuring safety in the region. They also informed of the first "Dialogue of Religious Representatives" in February, 2017 in Thessaloniki in which connection Kazakhstan's experience of creating interethnic and interfaith consent was needed. Yiannis Boutari welcomed Kazakhstan to participate in the event as an observer.

During the business meetings with the heads of the region's largest companies operating in the field of food industry, renewable energy resources, construction, medicine, tourism, the Greek party expressed great interest in establishing partnership with the regions of Kazakhstan. They welcomed the idea of the Embassy to open Kazakhstan-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry with an office in Thessaloniki in 2017.

During the trip the Ambassador invited Greek tourist and energy companies to participate in the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana.

Besides, following the results of the meetings the business circles of Greece assured of their intention to consider their participation in the national project of Kazakhstan EXPO-2017. There were achieved verbal agreements on development of joint projects in the sphere of agricultural industry, "green power", renewable energy resources, and also drop irrigation were also reached.