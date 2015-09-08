Official: 10 dead in Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon plane crashes

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Three small airplanes crashed this long Labor Day weekend from North Carolina to Oregon, leaving 10 people dead and pressing questions about what happened in each case, a government official said Monday.

The deadliest crash occurred late Sunday afternoon, when a Cessna 310 went down in a remote part of Colorado near Telluride, the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted.

All five people aboard that aircraft died, according to NTSB spokesman Peter Knudsen, Kazinform cites CNN.