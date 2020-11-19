Official: 476 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 476 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Sadat Lari added that 43,417 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 583,704 people out of a total of 815,117 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 13,223 new infected cases have been detected in Iran over the past 24 hours.

She also said that a total of 2,938 new infected cases have been hospitalized since Wednesday, adding that a sum of 5,722 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in the hospitals' ICUs.

