Official: 81 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The head of Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office said on Monday that 81 more Iranians died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 7,878, IRNA reports.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 121,004 people out of a total of 154,445 infected with coronavirus have survived and recovered, but, unfortunately, the total number of deaths reached 7,878.

Jahanpour said that 2,979 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, 78% of which (2,327 cases) have been mild ones.

He also noted that 2,578 cases are in critical condition and hospitalized in ICU.

Jahanpour went on to say that 955,865 tests have so far been carried out in Iran since the crisis started.