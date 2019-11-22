  • kz
    Official ceremony of Kazakh, Swiss presidents' meeting in Akorda live on TV

    13:51, 22 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Khabar 24 TV channel broadcasted live the official ceremony of the meeting between the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer, this was announced by Berik Uali, press secretary of the President.

    As he reported, the official ceremony of the meeting of the two presidents was carried out with the participation of the Guard of Honor.

