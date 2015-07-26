  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Official ceremony of Kazakhstan&#39;s accession to WTO to be held on July 27

    21:54, 26 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official ceremony of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will be held on July 27, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev informed via Twitter.

    "The official ceremony of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will be held on July 27. N. Nazarbayev arrives in Geneva today," the Senate Speaker informed.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State addressed the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of completion of the talks on joining the WTO on July 22.

    Tags:
    WTO Senate President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!