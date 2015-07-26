Official ceremony of Kazakhstan&#39;s accession to WTO to be held on July 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official ceremony of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will be held on July 27, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev informed via Twitter.

"The official ceremony of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO will be held on July 27. N. Nazarbayev arrives in Geneva today," the Senate Speaker informed.

As earlier reported, the Head of State addressed the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of completion of the talks on joining the WTO on July 22.