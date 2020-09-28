Official: COVID-19 kills 190 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 190 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 25,779.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 190 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 25,779, IRNA reports.

Some 3,512 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,514 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 376,531 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,068 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 3,959,783 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.