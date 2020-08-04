Official: COVID-19 kills 212 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 212 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 17,617, IRNA informs.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 212 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 17,617.

Some 2,751 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,560 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 314,786 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 272,535 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,132 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,560,374 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.