Official: COVID-19 kills 215 more in Iran
22:54, 03 August 2020
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 215 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 17,405.
Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 215 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 17,405.
Some 2,598 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,304 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
Sadat Lari noted that a total of 312,035 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 270,228 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.
Some 4,104 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.
She added that 2,534,658 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
Source: IRNA