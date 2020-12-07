Official: COVID-19 kills 284 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 284 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 50,594, IRNA reports.

Lari said that, with 284 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 50,594.

Some 10,827 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,691 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that a total of 1,051,374 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 742,955 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 5,796 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,432,228 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak in Dec 2019, the deadly virus has killed over 1,540,000 worldwide.

Currently, 64 Iranian cities are in red zones while 278 are orange and 106 yellow.