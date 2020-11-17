Official: COVID-19 kills 482 more in Iran
22:20, 17 November 2020
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 482 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 42,461, IRNA reports.
Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 482 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 42,461.
Some 13,352 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,079 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
Sadat Lari noted that 570,774 patients out of a total of 788,473 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.
Some 5,691 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.
She added that 5,586,141 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.