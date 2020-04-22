  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Official: COVID-19 kills 94 more in Iran

    18:03, 22 April 2020
    Photo: None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Head of Iran’s Health Ministry’s Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 63,113 people out of a total of 85,996 infected with the coronavirus have survived while 5,391 have unfortunately succumbed to death, IRNA reports.

    Jahanpour said that 1,194 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

    Over the last 24 hours, 94 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

    The Iranian official noted that 3,311 cases are in critical condition.

    He went on to say that 377,396 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

    Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!