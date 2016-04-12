Official: Iran, Kazakhstan to establish joint shipping company

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) Mohammad Saeedi announced that Iran and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to establish a joint shipping company.

He told IRNA that the agreement was signed in the presence of the presidents of both countries and the company headquarters would be established in Anzali Port Special Economic Zone.



Other branches of the company would be in Kazakh Port of Aktau, border terminal of Inche Boroun in Iran and Bandar Abbas port city in south Iran to facilitate export and import of goods between Central Asian countries and Kazakhstan.



Saeedi underlined that development of cooperation in the field of land, sea and rail transportation is of great importance to Iran.



He underlined that Kazakhstan is located in the golden route of world trade and economy and such cooperation may help Kazakhstan gain to access free waters, Persian Gulf and Oman Sea in order to export its mineral products to other countries of the world, IRNA reports.