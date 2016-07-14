Official web-site of World Nomad Games presented in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The presentation of the official website of the World Nomad Games www.worldnomadgames.com is presented today in Bishkek.

Head of Secretariat of the World Nomad Games 2016 Nurdin Sultambaev told at a press conference at Kabar Agency told about the design of the website and that the design is fully complies the corporate style of the games.

"No money was spend from the state budget for the creation of the website, it was created under the sponsorship of the investment company "The Farm".

Expert on information technology of the Secretariat Belek Usenbekov demonstrated the site. "The website will publish all the information concerning the Games about countries and sportsmen participating in the Games, including the program and schedule of all the events within the framework of the World Nomad Games. The site has Kyrgyz, Russian and English versions," he said.

He also noted that in the near future an online store will be available, where everyone will be able to view and purchase branded souvenirs of the World Nomad Games, Kazinform refers to Kabar.