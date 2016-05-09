Officials laid flowers to Fatherland Defenders Monument in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A ceremony of laying flowers to the Fatherland Defenders Monument was held today in Astana.

Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, Majilis Chairman Bakhtykozha Izmukhambetov, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov, veterans of war and homefront workers, heads of governmental structures, as well as residents and guests of the city, who had come to commemorate the Kazakhstanis killed in the Great Patriotic War, participated in the ceremony.

“45 veterans of the Great Patriotic War became honorable guests of today’s ceremony. We wish them strong health and long life together with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Deputy Head of the Municipal Internal Affairs Department, Colonel Bakhtiyar Pernebekov.

