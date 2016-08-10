Officials of Kazakh ministries detained on suspicion of embezzlement on large scale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan revealed on Wednesday that a large criminal group suspected of embezzlement of public funds allotted for public procurements had been operating at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

According to the committee's press service, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the financial and logistics support of the Armed Forced of the Republic of Kazakhstan lieutenant colonel T. Zhumkaziyev is allegedly behind a fraud scheme involving officials of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and heads of a number of affiliated commercial structures.



As a head of the tender commission of the Defense Ministry, lieutenant colonel Zhumkaziyev was lobbying interests of certain entrepreneurs and used his connections with officials at the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance.



On August 8, the National Security Committee caught Zhumkaziyev in the act of accepting bribe totaling 20 million tenge and took him into custody.

A criminal case was opened after five of Zhumkaziyev's associates were detained.