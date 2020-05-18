Offline applications begin for virus relief fund

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The application process for the government's emergency fund to ease economic pain from the novel coronavirus became available offline Monday morning.

Applicants can now visit community service centers or banks to apply for the money regardless of the forms of the state aid, be it credit or debit card points, regional gift certificates or prepaid cards. For the last week, only online applications were allowed, Yonhap reports.

Those who apply for the last two forms of the payment can get them immediately on-site, while credit or debit card points arrive within two days after the application is done.

To prevent the centers and banks from being overcrowded, a visit is limited to a designated date depending on the last digit of one's birth year.

For example, those whose last digit of birth year is one or six are eligible to complete offline applications Monday.

Some provincial governments have also opened a web page dedicated for receiving applications.





More details at