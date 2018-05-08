OIC Council of Foreign Ministers supports Kazakh President’s initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 45th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Dhaka (Bangladesh) adopted a Declaration and several resolutions, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

"We express our profound satisfaction that after over four decades of its establishment, the OIC as the overarching multilateral body of the Muslim world, has continued to raise its profile and visibility at the international level and has become a strategic dialogue partner in the maintenance of international peace and security as well as countering emerging challenges and threats across the OIC space," reads the Declaration.

The OIC ministerial was held under the theme "Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace and Development". The final Declaration covered a wide range of urgent issues of the Muslim world. The Declaration calls on member states "to actively implement the outcome of the OIC Summit on Science and Technology held last year in Astana, Kazakhstan." A separate resolution highlights the role of the OIC STI Agenda-2026 adopted during the Summit, which outlines the priorities and recommended actions to promote science, technology and innovation. The document recognizes the significance of the EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana themed "Future Energy", which "would provide impetus to the development of Science and Technology in the OIC Member States".

The resolution on Agriculture, Trade, Tourism and Transportation expresses appreciation to the Government of Kazakhstan for facilitating the early take-off of the Secretariat of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS). The IOFS is to undertake appropriate measures for the timely and effective implementation of its five-year Plan of Action. Support was expressed for the development of a comprehensive strategic program (roadmap) on practical implementation and resource mobilization for the "Islamic Infrastructure Integration Initiative", proposed by Kazakhstan.

The Foreign Ministers Council welcomed "the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to create a new communication platform G-Global as the most influential force in setting international economic policy through expanding the number of countries participating in the search for global anti-crisis solutions." The resolution "calls upon the OIC General Secretariat and IDB in coordination with other OIC relevant institutions to consider the issue of participating in G-Global."

A separate document welcomes the joint declaration of the presidents Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Islamic Rapprochement.

The Council of Ministers "reiterates the OIC's support to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, convened triennially on the initiative by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, and encourages religious leaders of the OIC Member States and the international community to actively participate in the VI Congress to be held in Astana on 10-11 October 2018 under the slogan of "Religious Leaders for a Secure World", reads a resolution.

The Resolution on the Situation in Syria welcomes "the cooperation and efforts of Turkey, Russia and Iran in consolidating the ceasefire, establishing the de-escalation areas and adopting confidence-building measures through the Astana process in order to ensure calm for political negotiations."

The Resolution on the Regional Arms Control and Disarmament welcomes the entry into force, on 21 March 2009, of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, "which became the first such zone made up entirely of OIC Member States." The document supports Kazakhstan's initiative to elaborate further the issue of the international legal status of the nuclear-weapon-free zones, including security assurances and appropriate preferential status of States Parties to such zones. Hope is expressed that the Protocol to the Negative Security Assets Treaty, signed by five members of the UN Security Council on May 6, 2014, will enter into force in the very near future.

Upon Kazakhstan's initiative, a Resolution was adopted on the Former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and the International Day against Nuclear Tests and the Rehabilitation of the Aral Sea Region.

The Resolution on Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons "supports the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the adoption of the Universal Declaration of a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World in prospect as an important step towards the adoption of the Nuclear Weapons Convention.

A Kazakhstan's delegation headed by Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov took part in the OIC ministerial. The Dhaka meeting elected a prominent Kazakh diplomat Askar Musinov as OIC Assistant Secretary General for Science and Technology.