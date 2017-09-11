OIC demands UN probe into Myanmar violations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has condemned the Myanmar government for its 'systematic brutal acts' against the Rohingya Muslims, WAM News Agency reports.

The OIC called on the government to allow the United Nations Human Rights Council's fact finding mission to probe into all alleged violations of international human rights law and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Malaysia's National News Agency, Bernama, the decision was made by the OIC members at a meeting of heads of states and government of member states held to discuss the issue of the community, on the sidelines of the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The meeting expressed grave concern over the systematic brutal acts perpetrated by security forces against the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar, forcing over 270,000 Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, in addition to the burning of their homes and places of worship.

The meeting urged the government of Myanmar to eliminate the root causes, including the denial of citizenship based on the 1982 Citizenship Act which has led to statelessness and deprival of the rights of the Rohingyas according to the OIC chairman's summary report of the meeting made available to the media.

The report indicated that the OIC members also urged the Myanmar government to take urgent measures for a sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally or externally displaced population to their homeland, Rakhine State.

The meeting welcomed the recommendations of the Rakhine Advisory Commission, headed by Kofi Annan, on the issue.