OIC elects new Sec Gen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Organization of Islamic Conference has elected H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen as Secretary General of the organization, the OIC informs via its official website.

The decision was adopted unanimously at an emergency meeting of the OIC member states’ foreign ministers, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.

Former Secretary General of the organization, H.E Iyad Ameen Madani resigned quickly after infurating Egyptians over a remark which mocked President of this country Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Al-Othaimeen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies from King Saud University in Riyadh (1977) and a Master’s degree in Social Studies from Ohio University (1982). In 1986, he obtained a PhD in Political Sociology from the American University in Washington DC.

Al-Othaimeen worked as a lecturer at the King Saud University.

He was appointed as an Advisor at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. Later he became the Minister of Labour and Social Protection and served at this post till December 2014.

The Organization of Islamic Conference was established in September 1969 for ensuring Islamic solidarity in social, economic and political spheres. The OIC unites 57 countries to date.