OIC FMs stand for promotion of education and enlightenment on the path to peace and creativity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov participated in the 43rd session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Tashkent on October 18-19. The event themed as "Education and Enlightenment: The Path to Peace and Creativity" brought together 56 OIC member states, observer countries and international organizations.

Acting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the participants with a speech of welcome.

The participants exchanged views on the most urgent issues agenda for Middle East, disarmament issues, countering international terrorism, combating Islamophobia, xenophobia and other topics. The cooperation of the OIC member states in education and enlightenment as one of the main tools of reaching peace and creativity was in spotlight of the meeting. The participants discussed also development of cooperation in the field of trade, investments, agriculture, transport, tourism and healthcare.

Delivering a speech, E.Idrissov expressed Kazakhstan’s position regarding a number of key issues of the session agenda. “Amid the challenges and threats surrounding the Islamic world, we are facing a task of ensuring peace and creativity and a highly-educated and highly-enlightened society only is capable of accomplishing such a goal. In this context, E.Idrissov told about preparation for the 1st OIC Science and Technologies Summit to be held on 1 September 2016 under the slogan “Science, Technologies, Innovations and Modernization in Islamic World”. The Kazakh Minister invited the OIC member states to actively participate in the oncoming event. “For the first time, the leaders of the Islamic countries will gather together to discuss the problems of science, technologies and innovations, which will make the forthcoming Summit a really historical event,” he emphasized. “We are confident that Uzbekistan will give a new impetus to education and enlightenment issues within the OIC which, in turn, will underlie and catalyze the outcomes of the 1st OIC Summit on Science and Technologies in Astana.”

The Head of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Office thanked the OIC member states for the support and efforts on implementation of the Islamic Reconciliation Process initiated by leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkey at the OIC Summit in April 2016. The Kazakh FM highly appraised the OIC’s activity in combating religious extremism and international terrorism and stated that Kazakhstan strongly condemns these phenomena in all its forms and manifestations. The Minister pointed out the importance of the key international initiatives of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev including the establishment of the Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition under the UN aegis and development of the UN Comprehensive Anti-Terrorism Convention. E.Idrissov stressed also the importance of soonest start of activity of the Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana through facilitation of ratification of the Organization’s Charter by the OIC member states.

Following the meeting, the participated adopted more than 100 resolutions in political, economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian and organizational spheres. The participants outlined positions on the basic global and regional issues, calls for consolidation of efforts on countering the existing threats to the world and stability in Islamic countries and vigorously condemned terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations. The resolutions of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council backed Kazakhstan’s initiative on Islamic Reconciliation, the 1st OIC Science and Technologies Summit, Islamic Infrastructure Integration strategic programme, rehabilitation of the former Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site and Aral Sea region, the Agreement on the Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone in Central Asia and the Universal Declaration on Nuclear-Weapon-Free-World, support of the CICA, EXPO 2017 etc.

On the sidelines of the session, E.Idrissov met with Acting President of Uzbekistan Sh.Miriyoyev. The parties discussed the relevant issues of the Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation and exchanged opinions on a number of international and regional problems.

On the same day, Idrissov held negotiations with Secretary General of the OIC Iyad bin Amin Madani. The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakhstan-OIC interaction, the preparation for the OIC Summit on Science and Technologies in Astana, launch of the activity of the IOFS and other important issues.

Besides, the Kazakh FM had bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of Uzbekistan, Jordan, Iran, Tajikistan, Tunisia etc. The meetings focused on the development of bilateral cooperation as well as interaction within the international and regional structures.



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (called as the Organization of Islamic Conference till 2011) was established in 1969. Kazakhstan joined the OIC in 1995. The development of ties with the OIC is aimed at further strengthening of relations with the Islamic countries, promotion of foreign policy initiatives, attraction of financial resources to Kazakhstan economy and participation in political, economic and cultural processes of the Islamic world.







