OIC General Secretariat proposes three categories for Women Achievement Award

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) proposed awarding the OIC Women Achievement Award in Member States to three categories as stated in its statement delivered by Amb. Hisham Youssef, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs.

This was at the outset of the meeting held on 18 September 2018 at OIC Headquarters in Jeddah at the level of the Permanent Representatives to examine the Concept Paper on the said Award, the OIC's official website reads.

The categories proposed for the Award include individuals, granted to one or a group of women who contribute significantly to the development of their community, country or region; the second category is for entities, granted to governmental or non-governmental organizations that work in the field of women empowerment; and the third category is for female academicians, researchers, authors and journalists.

The OIC General Secretariat affirmed its commitment to do its best to promote women's issues.

The meeting discussed the nature and value of the award, funding issues, nomination criteria, award management, selection committee and the method of announcing the winners.