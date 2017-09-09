OIC ministers discuss science, cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is hosting a meeting of ministers of science and technology on the eve of the first summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on science and technology, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 50 ministers from OIC member states gathered in Kazakh capital today to discuss and approve the "OIC Program until 2026 in the field of science, technology, and innovation". It is expected that the document will be adopted by the heads of state at the summit which will be held on September 10-11, 2017.



The initiative of holding the first OIC summit on science and technology belongs to the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The main idea of this summit is that we must promote cooperation in science, technology, and innovation in all OIC countries. The initiative was supported by the leaders of our countries, and today we are happy to say that more than 50 representatives of OIC member states are taking part in our meeting," said the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Sagadiyev.





"We hope that our joint efforts within the framework of the program for the development of the science, technology, and innovations until 2026 will result in high-tech projects. We can achieve a breakthrough in science, all the necessary prerequisites for success, our desire and the work of our leaders give us the confidence that it can be achieved" he added.

In his turn, the chairman of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science Bolatbek Abdrasilov stressed that today's summits event sums up the results of three meetings, the last of which was held in May 2017.

"In accordance with the agenda, all proposals of the participants of the event will be aimed at improving the quality of education at all levels with a focus on increasing employment and competitiveness of the population, as well as improving scientific and technological activities in the field of research. The program will be one of the main documents for strengthening cooperation in the field of science and technology in the Islamic world," Abdrasilov said.



It is thought that the summit will become an interactive platform for an open discussion on strengthening cooperation in terms of developing the scientific and technological potential of the OIC member states. Today, Kazakh scientific organizations and higher educational institutions actively cooperate with the OIC member states. Cooperation agreements have been concluded with Malaysia, Oman, UAE, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and other countries.















