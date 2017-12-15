OIC organises conference to foster religious and cultural coexistence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in partnership with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue (KAICIID) and support from the Religions for Peace/Interreligious Council of Thailand, Mahidol University and Fatoni University, will organise a conference on Interreligious Dialogue in South and Southeast Asia from 18th to 20th December 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand, WAM reports.

Over seventy participants consisting of religious and civil society leaders, academics, policymakers and intellectuals from Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Malaysia will discuss how religious and cultural coexistence in South and South-East Asia can be fostered in order to promote better understanding and mutual respect.

The conference will also examine current challenges to inter-religious relations in the wider Asian region and propose recommendations to strengthen protection and acceptance of followers of these religions in their respective countries.

Also attending the conference will be representatives from diplomatic missions of European, North American and Arab countries accredited in Bangkok as observers, which is the first of its kind to be organized by the OIC in Thailand.