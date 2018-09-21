OIC prepares for its Foreign Ministers Annual Coordination meeting in New York

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen and his accompanying high-level delegation from the OIC are traveling to New York today to participate in the United Nations General Assembly that will start on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.

The agenda of the Secretary General during the UNGA is full of bilateral meetings with heads of state, foreign ministers and other senior officials from the Member States and non-Member States as well as international and regional organizations. Al-Othaimeen is also expected to attend high-level meetings on Yemen, Syria and the Sahel region, the OIC's official website reads.

On the sidelines of the UNGA the OIC will hold its Annual Coordination Meeting for the Foreign Ministers of the Member States on 28 September during which they will discuss the developments in the Muslim world and issues of concern especially in Palestine and regarding terrorism and Islamophobia and the Muslim communities in the world.

The OIC will also hold its contact group meetings at the level of foreign ministers on Palestine, on Jammu and Kashmir, on Yemen, on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, on Mali, on Sierra Leone, on the Rohingya, on Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as on Muslims in Europe and the first meeting on Friends of Mediation. Furthermore, the OIC is co-organizing with Saudi Arabia a high-level event on the Situation of Rohingya Minority of Myanmar.