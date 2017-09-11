OIC Sec-Gen calls Astana Summit a historic event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation. H.E. Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on the sidelines of the OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana, Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is taking all measures necessary to fully participate in the Organization's work.

- Today's event is very significant and important and we hope that the results of the Summit will be positive, said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In his turn, Secretary General thanked Kazakh President for organizing the Summit in Astana.

- Kazakhstan has a great authority in the Islamic world. On behalf of representatives of all delegations who are taking part in today's Summit I would like to express gratitude to you personally and to the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and high level of the event, he said.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen stressed that this is the first Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss science and technology.

- We can say with confidence that the event is a historic one when representatives of 57 Islamic countries come together to discuss topical issues in the field of science and technology. And I hope that we will be able to discover new facets of this great religion. Unfortunately, terrorist organizations are undermining the image of Islam in the world, he said.

The Head of the Organization stressed that such a large scale event became possible due to President Nazarbayev's authority.

Secretary General also shared plans for the future activities of the Organization aimed at developing a unified position of Islamic states on various topical issues on the global agenda and constructive cooperation with non-Islamic organizations.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen expressed admiration for the new capital of Kazakhstan, Astana and noted the city's investment attractiveness.

President Nazarbayev noted that in Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the Organization has found an effective leader that will give a new impetus to the Organization's development.

- I wish you success in your work and hope for your support. At present, most of the terrorist attacks take place in Muslim countries. And in this regard, your words about the need to jointly combat this evil are more timely than ever, said the President.

In conclusion, the Head of State noted that in the Middle Ages the main scientific discoveries came from the Islamic world.

- We should always remember this and start working hard. It's no accident that we are holding a Summit on science and technology in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.