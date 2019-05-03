OIC Sec Gen thanks Kazakhstan for fruitful cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Berik Aryn, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met with Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on April 30 in Jeddah and delivered the letter from H.E. Mr. Beibut Atamkulov, Foreign minister of Kazakhstan, about his assignment as a Permanent Representative to OIC according to the Decree of President of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Saudi Arabia says.

Aryn confirmed the commitment of Nur-Sultan to the consistent development of multilateral cooperation with Muslim countries within the framework of OIC. In this context, he declared the support of Kazakhstan to proposal of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the 14th regular Islamic Summit in Makkah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in the month of Ramadan, 2019.

Moreover, B. Aryn informed the OIC Secretary General about the important events in a domestic political life of Kazakhstan, such as the upcoming Presidential elections scheduled for June 9, 2019. In this regard, the Ambassador expressed hope for participation of OIC Delegation as international observers.



OIC Secretary General at his part mentioned that Kazakhstan is one of active members of the Organization, which makes a significant contribution to the activities of OIC, putting forward important initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of OIC in international affairs, development of science and technology in Muslim countries. At the same time, he praised about the decision of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power.

Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen expressed his hope that Kazakhstan maintains foreign and domestic polices that were established by N. Nazarbayev, and assured participation of OIC Delegation in the upcoming elections as international observers.

In Jeddah, Ambassador also held a number of bilateral meetings, including a meeting with high-level officials of OIC, during which they discussed some issues related to Kazakhstan's initiatives launched in the framework of OIC.

