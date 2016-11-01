OIC Secretary General resigned

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation would like to inform that H.E Iyad Ameen Madani has resigned from his post as Secretary General of the Organisation for health reasons, as IOC informs.

OIC Secretary General has resigned only few days after Egypt said it is to reconsider its relationship with the Secretariat of the Organization and its Secretary General following Madani's offensive comments about Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

During comments last week at an OIC conference hosted by Tunisia, the OIC secretary general mistakenly read out Tunisian President Essebsi's name as El-Sisi.

In an attempt to correct his mistake, Madani made a joke telling Tunisia's Essebsi "This is a terrible mistake, I'm sure that your fridge has more than water [unlike El-Sisi's] Mr. President."

A few days earlier, at a youth conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian President told the audience "[I'm] one of you, I swear, for ten years, my fridge only had water and no one heard my voice and I'm not from a rich family."

The OIC said on Friday that Madani apologised for his comments, which he said were "humour and didn't intend to offend, in any way, the Egyptian leadership represented by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi."

The OIC's apology statement also added that Madani respects El-Sisi whom he has met once before.