OIC summit to focus on ways to fight extremism

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM: Islamic countries began their annual meeting in Istanbul, where they are set to focus on the Palestinian cause, conflicts in member states and combating terrorism.

The 13th annual OIC conference began with senior officials adopting the agenda and will be followed by a foreign ministers meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Over 30 heads of state and government will attend the summit hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday and Friday.



With guests set to include Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the event is taking place under the highest security, with police stationed all around the venue in central Istanbul, according to Arab News.