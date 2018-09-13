OIC to host meeting to enhance effective medication regulations

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,OIC, and Dr. Penny Lukito, Head of National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Republic of Indonesia, met here today in Jeddah, to prepare for the first meeting of presidents of National Medicines Regulatory Authorities of Member States, in Jakarta, Indonesia, between the 21st-22nd November, 2018.

The meeting, the first meeting of its kind to be hosted by the OIC, aims at enhancing medicines regulations among member states to ensure individuals access to safe, effective and high-quality medicines, WAM reports.

The meeting will also discuss problems and solutions and serve as a platform for non-profit organisations in member states to exchange views, experiences and best practices as well as discussing strategies to accelerate self-reliance in producing high-quality medicines and vaccines.